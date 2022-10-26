To improve omnichannel shopping at its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners, parent company Southeastern Grocers, Inc. is officially rolling out a new e-commerce service. Customers at those banners can now shop online for delivery in as little as two hours and enjoy the same deals as they would in store for a minimal $9 delivery fee.

Southeastern Grocers worked with various technology partners to offer the enhanced e-comm service to shoppers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. One of those partners is DoorDash, which will fulfill delivery orders through its white label fulfillment program, DoorDash Drive.

[Read more: "DoorDash Rolls Out Self-Serve Ad Solutions"]

“We are excited to introduce our new online shopping and grocery delivery service to our Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket customers. At Southeastern Grocers, we prioritize our people – associates and customers alike – and aim to offer products and services that better their lives and stretch their wallets. This innovative online shopping feature is an extension of shopping our local stores, offering the same promotions and savings they will find in store,” said Andrew Nadin, Southeastern Grocers' chief customer and digital officer.

To mark the debut of the new delivery service to Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores, the company is offering free delivery for a limited time to shoppers who buy $35 or more in grocers. Southeastern Grocers also confirmed that it is expanding delivery to Fresco y Más customers and introducing curbside pickup in Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más stores in early 2023.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.