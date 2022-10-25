Fast-growing Harps Food Stores has revealed a deal to purchase independent grocer The Markets. With this acquisition, Harps reportedly will gain six store locations in central Louisiana and one in southwestern Mississippi.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said that the deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

“We are excited to enter into these new markets for Harps in Louisiana and Mississippi,” said Kim Eskew, chairman and CEO of Springdale, Ark.-based Harps. “The Market stores have served these communities with excellence for many years, and we are thrilled to add them to the Harps family.”

“We are excited for the new possibilities for growth and success that Harps can bring to our stores,”noted Barry Loy, president of the 50-plus-year-old The Markets. “We wish Harps and the Markets team members many years of success.”

Harps is the largest employee-owned company based in Arkansas and the 30th largest in the United States. The company operates more than 130 stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas.