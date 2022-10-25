As communities across its footprint continue with cleanup and begin to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, Southeastern Grocers has donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross for relief efforts and disaster preparedness.

About half of the donation came from Southeastern Grocers shoppers and associates, who showed their generosity during a recent register campaign at Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. Shoppers could donate $1 or $5 or round up their bill to the nearest dollar. Before the 2022 hurricane season even got underway, the retailer gave $250,000 to the Red Cross through its SEG Gives Foundation, earmarked for storm readiness.

“After experiencing Hurricane Ian’s devastating force over our Florida communities, we’ve witnessed firsthand how the American Red Cross provides a lifeline to neighbors in need on the long road to recovery. We are humbled by our customers and associates who generously donated at our registers throughout the five coastal states we serve, and their support allows us to continue to stand with the Red Cross to support their crucial storm recovery and relief programs to strengthen and rebuild our communities when they are most vulnerable,” said Raymond Rhee, Southeastern Grocers' chief people officer.

In addition to supporting storm response and recovery in a financial way, the grocer provided resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian. It estimates that more than 2,000 Southwest Florida families were assisted by donations of bottled water, ice, nonperishable foods and cleaning supplies, along with medications and health care items from the grocer’s mobile pharmacies.

Several food retailers, including Florida-based Publix, Midwest-headquartered Hy-Vee and national companies like Amazon and Walmart, provided assistance as Floridians and residents and businesses in other Southeastern states dealt with the aftermath of the extreme weather event.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.