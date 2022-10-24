Walmart is updating its selection of sleepwear and intimates with the new private label Joyspun brand. According to the retailer, the line will offer fresh silhouettes, buttery-soft fabrics and modern style sans the high price tag.

Joyspun will replace Secret Treasures, Walmart’s previous private intimates brand, and promises to offer elevated quality, construction, fit and style at sharp price points. There will be more than 300 styles of sleepwear, bras, panties, socks, hosiery and maternity items, priced between $7.98 and $34.98.

“The intimates category is undergoing a significant transformation, shifting to an era of inclusivity, body positivity, and styles that prioritize comfort and confidence,” wrote Denise Incandela, EVP of apparel and private brands for Walmart U.S., in a company blog post.

Continued Incandela: “We’re proud of the work we’ve done to rebuild and refresh our market-leading sleepwear and intimates brand in a meaningful way to make it more relevant to a broad range of customers. We feel like it’s a big unlock for an extraordinarily large business within our fashion portfolio, and we’re excited about the five-star feedback we’re starting to receive from customers who have discovered it.”

