In time for prime apple season, FirstFruit Farms has picked more team members to expand its apple and cherry business. The Yakima, Wash.-based grower announced several recent promotions and appointments.

Employees elevated to new positions include the following:

• Lon Hudson, promoted to sales director

• Aleisha Loveluck, promoted to data science architect

• Emily Autrey, promoted to marketing manager

New hires include the following:

• Justin Bos, senior sales account manage

• Andy Zhu, post-harvest manager

• Melissa Hunter, data analyst

Loveluck, for her part, said that the changes will bolster the company at a pivotal time. “FirstFruits Farms finds it crucial to continuously invest in and prepare its teams,” she asserted. “Through the combined experience and skills our sales, data analytics, and marketing teams bring together, we can comprehend the mass amount of data in the market and glean insights to present in an easy-to-read format for our retail partners. We pride ourselves on our ability to marry insights with solutions to grow the apple category. “

FirstFruits Farms grows more than 10 varieties of apples and cherries across 6,000 acres in the eastern region of Washington. Its fruit is grown, stored and packed at the same site.