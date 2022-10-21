Advertisement

News Briefs

Tops Unveils Donation Campaign to Benefit Children's Hospital

Tops Friendly Markets is launching its 2022 Free Gas and Grocery Campaign, set to run from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5, 2023, at all participating locations. Customers can purchase a $1 ticket to support the Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y.

Shoppers who donate money to the campaign will be entered to win a year's worth of gas and groceries valued at $10,000. The campaign raised nearly $70,000 last year for Oishei Children’s Hospital, and has raised more than $1.4 million for the hospital since it was started in 2006. 

“At Tops it is our belief that by enhancing the quality of life for children through education and excellent health care, we build a strong future together,” said John Persons, president of Tops. “Our support of the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital and Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo over the years has a long and rich history and we are proud to support such a wonderful institution that provides the much needed care for those in need in our community.”

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

NAMI, FMI Unveil New Look for Annual Meat Conference

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) and FMI – The Food Association have premiered a new look for the Annual Meat Conference (AMC) while promising a renewed high-impact forum to encourage strategic trading partner experiences and better deliver on the demands from the meat customer. 

“Our pulse on the shopper has never wavered, but we recently made some new discoveries about our organizations, the businesses we represent, and how we deliver an event experience to support our members’ goals for innovation and growth,” the trade organizations said in a joint statement. “We decided that 2023 is our year to design a brand with the team at Midan Marketing that evokes a modern, personalized protein experience.” 

AMC 2023 will delve into meat’s attributes and advantages according to attendees’ unique business needs by helping to define, market and sell brands and products; creating a forum and re-establishing connections with potential partners, contacts and opportunities throughout the industry; delivering data, trends and insights to differentiate and position attendees’ businesses; providing an extensive range of in-person food and sensory experiences, product demonstrations, and presentations; and featuring the “Power of Meat report, a key industry analysis of shoppers’ attitudes and purchasing decisions for meat.

The Annual Meat Conference 2023 is scheduled for March 6-8, 2023, at the Hilton Anatole, in Dallas.

Arlington, Va.-based FMI works with and on behalf of the entire food industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain, bringing together retailers, producers and companies providing critical services to amplify the collective work of the industry. 

Washington, D.C.-based NAMI is the United States’ oldest and largest trade association representing packers and processors of beef, pork, lamb, veal, turkey and processed meat products. 

Winn-Dixie Donates $40K for Cancer Research, Treatment

Following a recent register campaign across stores in Louisiana, the Winn-Dixie banner has revealed a $40,000 donation to the Ochsner Cancer Institute, in New Orleans.  Funds will go to the health system’s mission to provide state-of-the-art treatment and personalized care for cancer patients throughout the Gulf Coast area.

Winn-Dixie has had a longstanding partnership with Ochsner Health, donating more than $435,000 to the organization over the years. “We are honored to continue our partnership with Ochsner Health in doing our part to support their incredible work that positively impacts the well-being of local patients, their families and the communities we serve,” said Lynn Rushing, the retailer’s regional VP. 

Brian Moore, M.D., medical director at the Ochsner Cancer Institute, expressed his gratitude:  “Having the support and generosity of Winn-Dixie and its customers is invaluable, as their donations benefit the patients and programs of the Ochsner Cancer Institute. Ochsner Health is committed to collaborative, patient-centered care using the latest technology, innovative treatments and a compassionate holistic approach. We change and save lives every day, and community support makes it possible.”

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Walmart Chooses GlobalG.A.P. as 3rd-Party Certifier for Pollinator Health

The GlobalG.A.P. IFA (Integrated Farm Assurance) Standard has become the third-party certifier for Walmart U.S. pollinator health commitments.

The retailer noted on its website that it will source 100% of the fresh produce and floral it sells in its produce departments from suppliers that adopt integrated pest management practices, as verified by a third-party, by 2025.

According toWalmart U.S.’s new pollinator health commitments, the company has embedded biodiversity requirements into its supply chain policies. To meet these requirements, Walmart and the Madison, Wis.-based IPM Institute of North America are working with GlobalG.A.P. to ensure the suitability of the globally applicable IFA standard. 

GlobalG.A.P. was pleased to have achieved acceptance of the IFA standard into Walmart’s biodiversity benchmark in 2021,” said Portland, Ore.-based GlobalG.A.P. North America Inc., a subsidiary company dedicated to serving the needs of the U.S. and Canadian markets. “With the recent release of GlobalG.A.P. IFA v6 for Fruit and Vegetables and for Flowers and Ornamentals, the updated IFA is also recognized by Walmart. Fruit and vegetable farmers supplying Walmart U.S. and choosing GlobalG.A.P. IFA with GFSI recognition meet Walmart’s food safety and biodiversity requirements with a single audit and certificate.”   

Early adopters, including farms with GlobalG.A.P. IFA certification, will already be in compliance with Walmart U.S.’s new requirement to have IPM practices verified by a third party by 2025.

More than 200,000 producers are under GlobalG.A.P. certification in 134 countries. 

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Sendik’s Opens New Location Outside Milwaukee

Sendik's Food Market, a family-owned legacy grocer in the Milwaukee area, has officially opened its latest store in the town of Oconomowoc, Wis.  On the northwest outskirts of Milwaukee, the 60,000-square-foot store at 1450 Olympia Fields Drive is the 18th location for the independent retailer. The grocer entirely revamped the space, which used to house a Kmart store.

A highlight of the new Sendik’s is an in-store garden, where fresh leafy greens will be harvested for use in the self-service salad bar. The latest location also features a wide variety of made-in-Wisconsin products – a Sendik’s hallmark – as well as a broad selection of meats, seafood, gourmet cheeses, wine and spirits, and grocery staples.

To mark the grand opening, Sendik’s is offering a special sweepstakes contest and will host live music performances, Halloween festivities and pet adoptions, among other activities, over the next weeks and months.

“Oconomowoc is a beautiful and growing area. We are very excited to join this community and look forward to serving its citizens.” said Ted Balistreri, a third-generation co-owner of Sendik’s, which was founded in 1926.  “We are proud to bring true food innovation to the area and offer new food experiences to customers.”

In addition to its Sendiks Food Market banner, the retailer operates smaller-format Fresh2GO c-stores in the Milwaukee market. 

Giant Food Introduces Loop in D.C. Metro Area

Washington, D.C.-area shoppers at Giant Food can now buy certain products in reusable packaging, thanks to a new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle. Ten participating Giant supermarkets are offering more than 20 products from well-known consumer brands, among them Kraft Heinz, Nature’s Path and Stubb’s BBQ Sauce, in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging. 

“Giant is proud to be the first grocery retailer on the East Coast to launch a partnership with Loop, a global leader in eliminating waste, and offer our customers a program that allows them to shop for products while helping our environment,” said Diane Couchman, Giant Foods’ VP category management, non-perishables. “We look forward to expanding our Loop item offerings and launching in more Giant locations in the near future.”

The products can be found in branded displays at participating Giant stores in Washington (two locations), as well as Alexandria, Arlington, Chantilly, Clifton, Fairfax, Herndon, Sterling (two stores), Va.

“Loop’s goal has always been to make reusable packaging as convenient for consumers as disposable packaging,” noted Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of Trenton, N.J.-based TerraCycle and Loop. “With Giant as the newest retailer bringing Loop to consumers, we are giving them what they’ve been asking for since Loop was introduced in 2019 – the ability to forgo single-use packaging and purchase the products they use every day in durable, reusable containers.”

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 83 full-service PNC Banks and 26 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America