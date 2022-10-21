Tops Friendly Markets is launching its 2022 Free Gas and Grocery Campaign, set to run from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5, 2023, at all participating locations. Customers can purchase a $1 ticket to support the Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y.

Shoppers who donate money to the campaign will be entered to win a year's worth of gas and groceries valued at $10,000. The campaign raised nearly $70,000 last year for Oishei Children’s Hospital, and has raised more than $1.4 million for the hospital since it was started in 2006.

“At Tops it is our belief that by enhancing the quality of life for children through education and excellent health care, we build a strong future together,” said John Persons, president of Tops. “Our support of the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital and Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo over the years has a long and rich history and we are proud to support such a wonderful institution that provides the much needed care for those in need in our community.”

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.