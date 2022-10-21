The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) and FMI – The Food Association have premiered a new look for the Annual Meat Conference (AMC) while promising a renewed high-impact forum to encourage strategic trading partner experiences and better deliver on the demands from the meat customer.

“Our pulse on the shopper has never wavered, but we recently made some new discoveries about our organizations, the businesses we represent, and how we deliver an event experience to support our members’ goals for innovation and growth,” the trade organizations said in a joint statement. “We decided that 2023 is our year to design a brand with the team at Midan Marketing that evokes a modern, personalized protein experience.”

AMC 2023 will delve into meat’s attributes and advantages according to attendees’ unique business needs by helping to define, market and sell brands and products; creating a forum and re-establishing connections with potential partners, contacts and opportunities throughout the industry; delivering data, trends and insights to differentiate and position attendees’ businesses; providing an extensive range of in-person food and sensory experiences, product demonstrations, and presentations; and featuring the “Power of Meat” report, a key industry analysis of shoppers’ attitudes and purchasing decisions for meat.

The Annual Meat Conference 2023 is scheduled for March 6-8, 2023, at the Hilton Anatole, in Dallas.

Arlington, Va.-based FMI works with and on behalf of the entire food industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain, bringing together retailers, producers and companies providing critical services to amplify the collective work of the industry.

Washington, D.C.-based NAMI is the United States’ oldest and largest trade association representing packers and processors of beef, pork, lamb, veal, turkey and processed meat products.