Washington, D.C.-area shoppers at Giant Food can now buy certain products in reusable packaging, thanks to a new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle. Ten participating Giant supermarkets are offering more than 20 products from well-known consumer brands, among them Kraft Heinz, Nature’s Path and Stubb’s BBQ Sauce, in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.

“Giant is proud to be the first grocery retailer on the East Coast to launch a partnership with Loop, a global leader in eliminating waste, and offer our customers a program that allows them to shop for products while helping our environment,” said Diane Couchman, Giant Foods’ VP category management, non-perishables. “We look forward to expanding our Loop item offerings and launching in more Giant locations in the near future.”

The products can be found in branded displays at participating Giant stores in Washington (two locations), as well as Alexandria, Arlington, Chantilly, Clifton, Fairfax, Herndon, Sterling (two stores), Va.

“Loop’s goal has always been to make reusable packaging as convenient for consumers as disposable packaging,” noted Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of Trenton, N.J.-based TerraCycle and Loop. “With Giant as the newest retailer bringing Loop to consumers, we are giving them what they’ve been asking for since Loop was introduced in 2019 – the ability to forgo single-use packaging and purchase the products they use every day in durable, reusable containers.”

