Seattle's Best Coffee is getting a new owner. Coffee giant Starbucks is spinning off the brand to CPG behemoth Nestlé. Both companies are part of the Global Coffee Alliance formed in 2018 to bring more and better coffee products to market.

The Swiss company announced the acquisition this week, noting that it is part of Nestlé’s strategic focus on the coffee category. Nestlé already distributes Starbucks-brand packaged coffee as part of the Global Coffee Alliance and will add Seattle’s line of whole bean, roast and ground packaged coffee and K-cup pods. All together, Nestle will sell Seattle's Best, Starbucks and its own broad portfolio of coffee brands such as Nescafé, Nespresso and Blue Bottle.

According to Starbucks, the sale will provide a more centralized coffee portfolio for retailers as well as foodservice operators. "We continue to deepen our partnership with Nestlé to deliver the best of the Starbucks experience to our customers in channels outside of our retail stores," explained Michael Conway, group president for Starbucks International and Channel Development. "We're confident that Nestlé will continue to grow the Seattle's Best Coffee brand as we focus on our strategy to elevate the premium coffee experience for consumers through the Starbucks brand."

David Rennie, head of Nestlé Coffee Brands, agreed. "Our partnership with Starbucks has confirmed Nestlé's leading position in the dynamic and growing global coffee market," he said. "With the well-known Seattle's Best Coffee brand, we will continue to build our leadership in coffee by offering consumers more choice for their everyday coffee."

Starbucks and Nestlé will continue to collaborate as part of the Alliance. The companies will focus on creating additional innovative products to bolster coffee brands and also expand the Starbucks brand on an international level.

The Seattle’s Best deal is expected to close by the end of this year, pending board and regulatory approval. Terms of the sale remain confidential.