GrubMarket has grabbed another food business. The San Francisco-based food technology company announced that it is acquiring produce distributor and wholesaler Rainfield Marketing Group of Vernon, Calif. As GrubMarket expands its supply chain e-commerce reach, it will leverage the acquisition to offer more exotic fresh produce, including Asian specialty items.

Rainfield procures its fruits and vegetables from suppliers across the U.S., Mexico and Korea, among other global locations. The company sells items like Okinawa sweet potato and enoki mushrooms to major grocery retailers as well as foodservice operators and wholesale companies.

In turn, Rainfield Marketing Group will use GrubMarket's software suite to improve its financial management, sales and ordering, inventory management, lot traceability and automated routing and logistics, among other functions.

Rainfield owner Richard Choe said that the move benefits both companies and their respective customers. “We are thrilled to join the GrubMarket team, who shares our goals and embodies the qualities needed to build a thriving food business. We are also excited to access GrubMarket's impressive grower network and leverage their e-commerce and technology-enabled platform to continue bringing high-quality fresh produce and specialty items to GrubMarket's end customers," he remarked.

Added Mike Xu, GrubMarket’s CEO: "Richard and his team have done a wonderful job scaling the company to double-digit, year-over-year revenue growth while maintaining a sterling reputation in food safety, having received most of the top food safety certifications. This acquisition enables GrubMarket to further strengthen our presence in California and expand our global sourcing power."