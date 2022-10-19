FMI – The Food Industry Association will hold the FMItech Pitch Competition to turn the spotlight on food retail technology startup solutions. After contestants provide a three-minute video to be reviewed by the FMItech at Midwinter Advisory Council, six top-scoring startups will compete for first place at the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference, in Orlando, Fla., presenting their solutions to industry leaders and a panel of judges.

“Retailers were accelerating their investments across a wide range of technologies even before the pandemic began – and many of those initiatives paid off by enhancing overall capabilities,” said Doug Baker, VP, industry relations at Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “Technology solutions are warranted, as 83% of our members expect their technology expenses to increase this year, with nearly one-third citing significant increases.”

In their pitches, startups will share their expertise in such areas as process automation and robotics; AI-targeted loyalty and shopper behavior monitoring; digital receipts; and coupons, all with the aim of helping retailers achieve business outcomes and meet consumer expectations.

“This competition aligns with our members’ needs for creating operational and financial efficiencies in addition to enhancing the grocery shopping experience for their consumers,” noted Baker.

The 2023 FMItech Pitch Competition is open for submissions through Nov. 7. Eligible companies with less than $3 million in funding must provide a three-minute video pitch for the judges. Ultimately, six finalist companies will receive one FMI Midwinter registration, one FMItech private meeting tabletop and a five-minute speaking slot at FMItech.