Shipt is shoring up its operations for future growth with two executive appointments. The delivery company revealed that it has hired Alia Kemet (left) as chief marketing officer and promoted Smrutha Ipparthi (right) to chief product officer.

Kemet brings with her more than 20 years of marketing skills and industry insights to oversee brand, creative, consumer insights and growth marketing at Shipt. Most recently, she served as SVP of global creative and digital transformation at McCormick & Co. She also held marketing roles at Whole Foods Market, Nike and IKEA.

Ipparthi’s elevation to chief product officer comes after a successful tenure as Shipt's VP of engineering. In her new position, she will oversee the company’s product design teams to create solutions that meet the needs of shoppers, partners and customers. Prior to Shipt, she worked as a chief technology officer at Arteza and as VP of engineering for the mobile app, site marketing and merchandising at Macy’s.

The leadership updates come as Shipt is widening its scope to meet the needs of today’s shoppers, including its recent foray into the health and wellness market. "As we move into the next era of our business, Alia and Smrutha will bring incredible industry expertise to our team," said Kamau Witherspoon, Shipt CEO. "Their collective experience and success in driving businesses forward in new and creative ways will be instrumental as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of our customers, partners, drivers and shoppers."

Reporting to Witherspoon, the latest additions said they are looking forward to making a difference. "I've admired the company's commitment to innovation, which is rooted in creating exceptional experiences and celebrating every step of the delivery journey. I'm thrilled to lead a team that is driven by creativity and forward thinking,” remarked Kemet.

Added Ipparthi: "I'm honored by the opportunity to further Shipt's reputation as a brand that not only listens to the needs of customers, shoppers and retailers, but uses data to create innovative, personal and one-of-a-kind experiences."

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Founded and based in Birmingham, Ala., Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco.