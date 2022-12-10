A new grocery store is providing relief to a food desert in Providence, R.I. Rory's Market and Kitchen recently opened in the city’s downtown district at 113 Washington Street.

This is the third location for the women-owned organic grocery business. The independent grocer operates two stores in the Cape Cod region, in Dennisport and Mashpee, Mass.

[Read more: "Female Store Owner Shatters Image of Indie Boys' Club"]

Following the Sept. 23 opening, the Providence store began offering Rory’s Kitchen prepared foods on Oct. 1. The menu includes breakfast items, smoothies, juices, avocado toast, salads and sandwiches, among other selections.

In addition to items ordered at a service counter, shoppers can pick up something from a grab-and-go cooler filled with products like overnight oats, salads and side dishes.

A wide variety of grocery products are available at the 6,000-square-foot store, including organic produce, meats, cheeses, everyday grocery staples and household essentials. A bulk foods area and beer, wine and spirits department also cater to customer needs and tastes.

Rory’s Market and Kitchen is run by second-generation owner and CEO Rory Eames, whose mother, Darby, opened her first store in 1978 in Dennisport. “This is our first urban location, which gives us the opportunity to grow together in such a special city like Providence,” said Eames. “We are so excited to serve and be part of the community.”

Open daily, the Providence location also offers online ordering, pickup and delivery service.