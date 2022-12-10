To mark Non-GMO Month in October, Natural Grocers, is inviting customers to stock up on autumn favorites with super savings, doorbuster deals, free samples and more.

Through Oct. 29, shoppers can save up to 60% off prices on select products in every department. Additionally, all month long, Natural Grocers will provide education on GMOs. Customers can expect weekly non-GMO recipes, statistics and information in support of non-GMO products, plus a social media giveaway. Natural Grocers will also offer three days of super savings, Oct. 13-15.

As part of these super savings, the first 150 shoppers on Oct. 13 at each store will receive a free snack-size bag of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Popcorn; customers can enter for a chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card; and shoppers will receive discounts of up to 40% on popular products.

Further, members of {N}power, Natural Grocers’ free loyalty program, will receive exclusive discounts, rewards, benefits and other members-only features on Oct. 13-15and beyond. These include one free Natural Grocers Brand Organic Snack Pack, per customer, while supplies last; daily doorbuster deals on select customer- favorite products, which will be autoloaded to their {N}power account;10% off in-store alcohol purchases at participating locations; and the ability to feed a family of four a stir-fry meal for less than $14 through a Natural Grocers good4u Meal Deal.

During its recently reported third quarter, Natural Grocer’s net sales increased $7.7 million, or 3.0%, to $266.3 million, compared with the year-ago, due to a $6.4 million increase in comparable-store sales and a $2.1 million increase in new-store sales. The company attributed the increase primarily to retail price inflation, customers’ response to pandemic trends, marketing initiatives, promotional campaigns and increased{N}power engagements.

With 164 stores in 21 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.