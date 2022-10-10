The Kroger Co. has launched its first Our BrandsInnovation Summit, a program designed to enhance and accelerate the selection of private-brand items sold at the grocer’s various banners. The summit is open to store-brand suppliers in all categories except general merchandise, hard goods, textiles and apparel.

Through Oct. 31 at 11:59 PM PDT, suppliers can apply for the chance to take part in virtual meetings with Kroger buyers. The meetings will take place Jan. 24-26, 2023, on Solon, Ohio-based ECRM’s virtual meeting platform, ECRM Connect.

“At Kroger, we’re constantly innovating, studying customer data and working to stay ahead of trends so we can provide customers with the highest-quality products they're looking for at affordable prices,” noted Juan De Paoli, Kroger’s VP of Our Brands. “By inviting private brand suppliers to apply for this opportunity, we’re confident we will find fresh ideas and innovative products to expand our portfolio of offerings and support the growth of new businesses we bring into our supplier network.”

During the company’s recent Q2 earnings call, CEO Rodney McMullen noted that the grocer is seeing record engagement with and private brands.

Other supermarket operators actively seeking private-brand partners include Wakefern Food Corp. and Ahold Delhaize.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 and Keasbey, N.J.-based retailer cooperative Wakefern is No. 25 on PG’s list.