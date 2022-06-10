Advertisement

News Briefs

10/06/2022

Avery Dennison, SAP Partner to Reduce Food Waste in Supermarkets

Avery Dennison and SAP

Avery Dennison Corp. has partnered with SAP on an original equipment manufacturer agreement. The agreement allows Avery Dennison to integrate SAP Analytics Cloud, a SAP Business Technology Platform product, into its atma.io connected product cloud to help retailers address food waste.

Through this partnership, businesses that use SAP technologies can access item-level insights from atma.io for their products from manufacturing to distribution to shelf. The transparency provides unique supply chain information, enabling expiration date management and automation.

Driving these efficiencies is item-level data delivered to the SAP Analytics Cloud dashboard via atma.io and products tagged with unique digital ID technology by Avery Dennison, including RFID. It means that retailers can experience accurate and timely analysis enabling them to automate food expiration management at the store. Grocers can also go deeper into their supply chain and implement “dwell time” measurement to boost the speed with which items move through warehouses and distribution centers so they can arrive in stores with longer shelf lives.

The new partnership will benefit omnichannel retail and can help retailers with click-and-collect, as well as buy online, pick up in store and home delivery  where sending and delivering products with the right expiration date has been a challenge. It can also help during product recalls. 

Max Winograd, VP, connected products at Mentor, Ohio-based Avery Dennison Smartrac, comments: “Accurate real-time supply chain management is more important than ever, and we’re pleased to partner with SAP to help businesses manage their supply chain operations. Food waste is a global problem, impacting people, planet and profits, and we’re greatly encouraged by the remarkable results digital ID technology and atma.io has already achieved with some of our existing retail customers, and look forward to working with SAP so that more can reap these benefits.”

10/06/2022

Thermo King Brings Walmart, Loblaws Closer to Electrified Fleets

Thermo King Evolve Teaser

Thermo King, a provider of transport temperature-control solutions, has completed initial testing of its evolve electric trailer with Walmart and Loblaws, as well as with Martin Brower, a Rosemont, Ill.-based supply chain solutions provider for restaurants around the world. During more than 2,500 hours of operation, Thermo King said that the battery-powered refrigerated trailer unit delivered excellent performance, ensuring high-quality climate control to keep food and other goods fresh. With zero direct emissions, Thermo King’s electric trailer technology can help to significantly decarbonize the cold chain.

“With thousands of refrigerated trailers using diesel fuel today, we have the ability to make a meaningful difference when it comes to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions,” said Fernando Cortes, SVP of transportation, Walmart U.S. “We were pleased to work with Thermo King on the testing of our first-ever refrigerated trailer operated primarily on battery electricity in the U.S. as we look for solutions to achieve zero emissions by 2040.”

“By partnering with our customers, we can help accelerate the industry’s transformation to electrification by applying valuable insights from data collected during these trials,” noted Karin De Bondt, president of Minneapolis-based Thermo King Americas. “With more than 2,500 hours of operation, the learnings bring us closer to a commercialized all-electric trailer unit, help our customers prepare their operations, and ultimately, together we can advance the industry forward.”

Thermo King – by Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator – has been providing transport temperature-control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers and railway cars, since 1938.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Brampton, Ontario-based Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is No. 11 on The PG 100. 

10/06/2022

Redner’s Preps for Latest Store Opening in Delaware

Redners

A new Redner's Fresh Market is slated to open next month in Lewes, Del. The family-run, employee-owned Redner’s Markets, Inc. is planning a Nov. 17 grand opening for the latest store at 12001 Old Vine Blvd., built within a mixed-use development.

Spanning 49,000 square feet, the market will stock more than 45,000 items, including prepared and fresh foods that have become a Redner’s hallmark. Self-checkout areas will be available for shopping convenience, and a fuel kiosk is onsite as well.   

The Lewes site – which was delayed for a bit during the pandemic – is the 45th Redner’s store. Based in Reading, Pa., the grocer operates Redner’s Markets and Redner’s Fresh Market stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware and also runs 21 quick shops in the region. The independent chain was founded more than 52 years ago.

10/06/2022

Fresh Thyme Earmarks $350K for Hunger Relief

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Invests in CBD

Fresh Thyme Market is supporting food banks across its footprint with a $350,000 donation to Feeding America. Groups benefiting from the funds include the St. Louis Food Bank, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Second Harvest Heartland, Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Forgotten Harvest and Mid-Ohio Food Bank, among others.

Shoppers contributed to the effort by rounding up at the register and purchasing pre-bagged groceries at checkout that go directly to nearby food banks. This was the first year that the “Grab and Give” option was offered.

"The month of September marks Hunger Action Month and to show our appreciation towards the communities in which we serve, we are thrilled to donate funds to help alleviate hunger," said Liz Zolcak, president of Fresh Thyme Market. "With the culminated efforts of both the Fresh Thyme family and our customers, together we can aid in providing our local communities with the resources needed to promote access to proper nutrition."

This is the latest partnership between Fresh Thyme and Feeding America. Earlier this year, the retailer shared that it has given more than $800,000 to Feeding America’s network of food banks via fundraising campaigns. 

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Market is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

 

10/06/2022

Drinks With DoubleDash Debuts

Drinks With DoubleDash Teaser

DoorDash customers can now pair alcoholic beverages with their meals, thanks to Drinks with DoubleDash, which enables them to get food from one place and alcoholic drinks from another, all in a single order and with no additional delivery fee or order minimum.

Once the customer has selected their meal from a restaurant, they can scroll to the bottom of the menu to browse alcohol options available from nearby liquor, convenience or grocery stores. They can add the drinks to their order and continue to checkout. Customers 21 years old and over must meet their Dasher in person and have their ID ready for verification.

“We are excited to unveil the latest DoubleDash innovation with the introduction of Drinks, giving customers the opportunity to pair their perfect drink with any meal on DoorDash, conveniently bundled all in one order,” noted Ben Damon, product manager at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “As we continue on our mission to be the one-stop shop for all local commerce needs, we’re excited by the endless possibilities with DoubleDash to connect customers to new categories in a seamless way, while providing incremental growth opportunities for our local convenience, grocery and liquor store merchants.” 

The company has seen that more than half of DoubleDash users are ordering from merchants they’ve never ordered from before (August 2021 – June 2022). Through Drinks with DoubleDash, merchants can reach new customers looking to complement meals with appropriate drink pairings. Since launching its alcohol offering last year, DoorDash has more than doubled the number of alcohol stores on the DoorDash platform, with 130% store growth in the category (September 2021 – June 2022).

10/05/2022

Trader Joe’s Samples Make a Triumphant Return

TJ customer

Consumers on the path to discovery at Trader Joe’s can once again get a taste of products that pique their interest. According to the latest “Inside Trader Joe’s” podcast, the pandemic-related hiatus on sampling is over.

“Demo is back!” asserted company crew members during the podcast episode.  The podcast was recorded during the recent Captains Meeting of store leaders held in Los Angeles.

Going forward, sampling at Trader Joe’s stores will take a different tack.  “We want to focus a little more on new products. Things not necessarily on your shopping list, but things we’re excited to share,” noted Matt Sloan, VP of marketing at the grocer.

A store leader named Ken from the Trader Joe’s in Somerville, Mass. explained the approach in more detail: “I think one of the hardest things is we have all these new products that we can talk about with our customers, but we want our customers to try it … I think demo is kind of that next shared experience with food, and in our culture, food is everything.”

Also during the Captains Meeting, winners of the Trader Joe’s Golden Potsticker awards were revealed. The award recognizes locations and crews that exhibit strong connections with their customers and neighborhoods – in other words, stores that are especially nice. Winners include Store 5-5-9 in Staten Island, N.Y.; Store 5-7-1/Bridgemarket in New York City; and Store 5-5-2 in Oceanside, N.Y.

With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joe’s is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America