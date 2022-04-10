DispatchTrack, known as a global leader in last-mile delivery solutions, has launched artificial intelligence (AI)-powered carbon emissions tracking to help companies meet their supply chain sustainability goals. Available as a feature in the DispatchTrack routing console, CO2 tracking enables companies in any market to better understand their existing carbon output on a per-route, per-stop and per-vehicle basis; optimize routes to reduce CO2 output; and gather data to illustrate the impact of their sustainability initiatives.

Fuel consumption in last-mile delivery is one of the largest contributors to emissions in the modern supply chain, as well as one of the greatest costs for delivery companies. Using DispatchTrack’'s AI-powered route optimization engine, companies can discover green delivery options that leverage the most efficient routes with fewer miles driven and less fuel used. By taking into consideration all of a day’s stops and shortening the total distance that drivers have to travel to fulfill their orders, DispatchTrack says that it can help last-mile delivery companies reduce fuel consumption across their fleet by at least 10%.

DispatchTrack’s new CO2-tracking feature can be added to a customer’s existing DispatchTrack portal. Emissions data is included within routing and reporting screens, allowing users to visualize carbon emissions for each stop, and will dynamically update as routes are changed — all based on configurable emissions expectations according to different vehicle and load types.

“With the industry’s first AI-based CO2-tracking capabilities, we’re helping our customers double down on their net-zero commitments and achieve their sustainability goals,” said Satish Natarajan, co-founder and CEO of Campbell, Calif.-based DispatchTrack. “By providing visibility into their carbon footprint and route optimization powered by AI, DispatchTrack is helping our customers reduce their emissions with confidence and become even more competitive.”