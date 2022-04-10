Following the shuttering of its operations earlier this year – in part because of the war in Ukraine and because of slowing demand in the last-mile delivery space – Russian-backed Buyk is putting itself on the market. The company announced this week that it is taking offers for its intellectual property, technology and physical assets through Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery and Sherwood Partners.

The business was building for the future when it abruptly closed down, leaving several new assets that were intended for use in at least 39 dark stores. The assets are currently stored in three warehouses and include never-used equipment such as two-door coolers and freezers, chest freezers, backroom shelving, stocking/pick carts with bins and office furniture, among other items.

Also available: Buyk’s in-house IP and technology that includes an enterprise software platform, Buyk.com domain name, trademark and additional data. According to Buyk, the enterprise software platform supports all business functions, from development through customer service.

"This offering from Buyk is an exciting opportunity for established delivery providers expanding into ultra-fast delivery or for retailers wanting to break into the rapidly growing delivery market,” said Brad Goldsmith of Sherwood Partners. “Acquiring this IP, established technology and robust enterprise system is a fast-track to market entry or expansion.”

Added Ed Stepp, managing director of Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery: “The fixtures and equipment will provide great value to existing grocery deliver providers, food service businesses, grocery stores, convenience stores and similar businesses, given the breadth and quality of the items for sale. We expect that all items for sale will move quickly and interested parties should take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

Interested buyers can reach out to Goldsmith ([email protected]) or Stepp ([email protected]) directly.