News Briefs

10/03/2022

Blue Apron CFO Stepping Down

Blue Apron CFO Randy Greben has resigned from his position, which he was named to in January 2021, effective Oct. 17. The meal kit company has appointed Mitchell Cohen to serve as interim CFO while it identifies a permanent replacement.

“Randy has played an important role at Blue Apron as we developed our new strategy to pursue growth alongside a path to profitability,” said Linda Findley, Blue Apron president and CEO. “I’d like to thank him for his contributions on behalf of everybody at Blue Apron. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

[Read more: "Behind Blue Apron’s Strategic Path Forward"]

According to Blue Apron, Cohen has more than 30 years of financial, operations and general business experience and will immediately start working with the company and Greben to facilitate a smooth transition. Spencer Stuart will conduct a search for the company’s next CFO.

“Mitch will be an asset to Blue Apron during this transitional period given his extensive public company experience, and understanding of subscription and ecommerce models,” said Findley. “As we continue to balance growth, our planned path to profitability and managing through inflationary periods, Mitch’s decades of experience can help us continue to execute The Next Course strategy outlined earlier this year."

09/30/2022

Northgate González Market Honors Associates, Community Leaders

Northgate Market Juntos Awards Honorees 2022

Hispanic grocery store Northgate González Market recently honored 12 store associates and community leaders for embodying the same generous spirit and community commitment as the founders of Northgate Market. Part of the grocer’s Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) observances, the Juntos Awards recognize individuals while awarding a total of $24,000 in grants to local nonprofits designated by the honorees. 

“When my family opened the doors to Northgate Market in 1980, we committed to give back to our customers,” said Co-President Miguel González. “We have been blessed to have store associates, vendors and other community partners who go above and beyond in helping us be there for the Southern California community.”

This past year, Northgate Market teamed with more than 200 community organizations to address food security, provide free health screenings, and offer chronic-disease and nutrition education. The retailer’s Familia González Reynoso Foundation also gave more than $2 million in community donations and scholarships.

Each honoree of the 2022 Juntos awards chose a nonprofit or community organization to receive a $2,000 grant to continue its community work.

The 2022 recipients of the Northgate Market Juntos Award are:

• Albert Ayala, store team leader, Northgate Gonzalez Market
• Hon. Al Rios, mayor of the city of South Gate
• Cheryl Kennick, senior director of corporate philanthropy, City of Hope
• Hon. Doug Chaffee, chairman, Orange County Board of Supervisors
• Lupillo Ramirez, senior director of innovation and product development, Northgate González Market 
• Linda Franks, executive director, Kid Healthy Orange County
• Manuel Martinez, key account manager, Constellation Brands
• Kevin Mattson, CEO, San Ysidro Health
• Richard Streza, managing partner, Brown & Streza LLP
• Soledad Rivera, director of business development, Families Together of Orange County
• Hon. Nora Vargas, San Diego County Board of Supervisors
• Wendy Robinson, director of sales for the Southwest, Mission Foods

The organizations each receiving $2,000 grants are City of Hope, Families Together of Orange County, Hispanas Organized for Political Empowerment (HOPE), Joya Scholars, Kid Healthy, Nueva Esperanza, Olive Crest, Orange County Rescue Mission, San Ysidro Health, South Gate Kiwanis Club and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

Anaheim, Calif.-based Northgate Market operates 43 stores in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Diego counties. 

09/30/2022

Gopuff Introduces Goodnow Private Label Health-and-Wellness Line

Goodnow Gopuff Private Label Health & Wellness

Instant-needs platform Gopuff has launched Goodnow, a private label line of health-and-wellness products designed to help customers feel better faster for less money.

“Health and wellness – an $80-plus billion market in the U.S. – has been one of Gopuff’s fastest-growing categories,” noted Jessica Glendenning, director of private label at Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “As consumers become increasingly interested in private label products, Gopuff is uniquely positioned to develop new brands curated specifically for our customers. Informed by data, insights and feedback, … Goodnow is an inherent fit for our customers and the Gopuff platform.” 

When surveyed, customers identified over-the-counter medications as a great fit for Gopuff. They also expressed interest in getting pain relievers, cold and flu remedies, allergy medications, and first aid from the platform. Now Gopuff customers can order Goodnow pain (ibuprofen, acetaminophen, naproxen, headache relief); allergy (loratadine, cetirizine, diphenhydramine); cold; flu and sinus congestion relief; sleep aid products; and at-home diagnostic test kits (UTI, BV, herpes) for delivery in minutes. Additional Goodnow products, among them electrolyte drinks, bandages, antihistamines and antacids, will launch nationwide over the coming months. 

All Goodnow products are produced and controlled in accordance with quality standards and manufactured in a third-party GMP-certified facility.

Goodnow builds on the early success of Gopuff’s first private label offering, Basically, which came out in January and is consistently among the platform’s top 10 brands for Gopuff. 

 

Philadelphia-based Gopuff is No. 79 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

09/30/2022

Too Good To Go Launches in Los Angeles

To Good To Go Teaser

Following successful launches in 12 other major U.S. cities, Too Good To Go is now available in the greater Los Angeles area to help residents save money on surplus food. The free mobile app saves consumers one-third of the retail price for meals and groceries.

The Too Good To Go app connects users with grocery stores, restaurants, bakeries, cafes and more, so that excess food doesn't go to waste. App users can browse, reserve and pay for a Surprise Bag on the app. Then, they go to the store during the pick-up window to collect their surprise.

[Read more: “Longo’s to Offer ‘Surprise Bags’ to Combat Food Waste”]

The content of each Surprise Bag purchased through the Too Good To Go app varies and users can expect to get a range of products, always at one-third of the retail value. Depending on the store chosen, the bags can contain anything from fresh produce or pantry items to ready-to-eat foods.

Presenting an ideal alternative for businesses with surplus food, the marketplace app helps its partners contact more users, find a new showcase for their products, reduce their losses, optimize their resources, and play an important role in the food rescue ecosystem.

Founded in 2016, the certified B-Corp company has already saved over 164 million meals across 17 countries, which is the equivalent to 361-plus million pounds of food.

"In a reality where food prices are a huge challenge for people, Too Good To Go offers a meaningful and sustainable alternative to get delicious food at accessible prices all while slowing global warming through the reduction of food waste, which accounts for 10% of all GHG emissions globally," said Chris MacAulay, U.S. managing director. 

Following its launch in Los Angeles, Copenhagen-based Too Good To Go has further plans to expand to other major U.S. cities.

09/30/2022

Gorillas Launches New Central Distribution Center

Gorillas Central Distribution Center Teaser

Quick-commerce platform Gorillas recently opened a central distribution center in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, a New York City borough. With technology provided by New York-based Fabric, the 17,000-square-foot facility will manage the storage and daily pick of produce for distribution to Gorillas’ network of micro-fulfillment centers across the Big Apple.

“The warehouse and distribution model allows for a more efficient delivery model to each location, which decreases the amount of inventory that is held in each store, reducing the amount of waste,” said Alex Gabriel, head of public and governmental affairs at New York-based Gorillas. “To create the most efficient distribution operation, Gorillas has partnered with Da Vinci for their warehouse management system, optimizing speed and accuracy in the warehouse that better supports Q commerce.”

Gabriel added that as well as providing full-time positions for people living in nearby communities, the new central distribution center aligns with the company’s core values of reducing the carbon footprint and reducing food waste.

09/29/2022

Indie Grocer in Colorado Testing Universal Digital Coupons

Blue Bunny 8112

LaGree's Food Stores, a second-generation, family-owned independent retailer based in Pueblo, Colo., is pilot testing universal digital coupons to provide a simpler redemption process for consumers and a lower fraud risk and better tracking for its business. The trial is being conducted by clearing and settlement services provider nData Services with Blue Bunny parent company Wells Enterprises, Fobi/Qples, SMS Promotions, The Coupon Bureau and IT Retail.

“The LaGree family is excited to continue our long history of bringing new innovations to Colorado, by partnering with Wells Enterprises and the other providers to bring 8112 digital offers to our customers,” said Megan LaGree, co-owner of the retailer that operates three stores in Colorado.  

During the testing period, shoppers at LaGree’s Food Stores can receive AI8112 Universal Digital Coupons created by Qples for Blue Bunny products. Customers scan QR codes found on in-storage signage created by SMM Promotions and use the code at checkout. The coupons are validated in real time by TCP and processed by IT Retail, while nData uses its clearing and settlement technology to ensure that retailers receive payment in days instead of the traditional weeks or months from legacy coupon programs.

Technology is also used to help grocers and manufacturers learn more about their promotional efforts. Qples provides attribution data about the coupon sales through an online portal, which brands can use to see how their campaigns are performing in real time. Real-time validation also helps reduce fraud that can harm food retailers and manufacturers.

The technology is the future of couponing with benefits for all parties, notes Sam Jonas, CEO of nData Services. “It truly is a revolutionary development and nData is proud to be part of the value chain expanding retail promotional access while reducing retailer costs associated with handling coupons and issues of fraud,” he asserted.

In addition to Blue Bunny, other CPGs are planning to offer 8112 coupons through the pilot program in the coming weeks, according to nData Services.