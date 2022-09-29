Providing better access to healthier foods, Midwest retailer Meijer Inc. will begin offering special discounts on fruits and vegetables for its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers.

The initiative – which will include discounts from $5 to $10, and 5% to 10% on SNAP purchases on qualifying produce – is thanks to a waiver granted recently by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that Meijer applied for earlier this year.

[Read more: "Grocers Take Center Stage in Historic White House Conference on Hunger and Nutrition"]

"As a company committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve, feeding people has always been at the heart of what we do," Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. "We are participating in this important federal initiative to help families get easier access to healthy foods, which is another way we can help reduce food insecurity."

The incentives apply at all Meijer supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations, and will remain in effect for a year. The first promotional period will run from Oct. 2-31 and provide 10% off fresh fruits and vegetables. Additionally, Meijer will provide coupons to its SNAP customers to take similar discounts off future purchases of qualifying produce.

The 2018 Farm Bill allowed SNAP-authorized stores, like Meijer, to seek a USDA waiver to provide SNAP customers incentives for purchasing healthier food, including fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy, and whole grains.

Privately owned Meijer operates more than 260 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.