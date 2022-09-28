A new dining concept called Oh Hey! Barbecue is coming to a Schnuck Markets, Inc. location in Kirkwood, Mo. The to-go and counter service restaurant is being brought to Schnucks by St. Louis mainstay Salt + Smoke and will be part of the grocer’s newly remodeled food hall.

Salt + Smoke owner Tom Schmidt wanted to bring Schnucks customers the opportunity to pick up their favorite dishes while shopping and also offer people on their lunch break a chance to grab a quick bite.

“We’re humbled and thrilled to be partnering with Schnucks, alongside some of our favorite restaurants in the city,” said Schmidt. “With Oh Hey! Barbecue, we’re going to bring St. Louisans their familiar favorites from Salt + Smoke, like our smoked brisket and white cheddar cracker mac, but we’ll be adding new items like onion rings and baby back ribs and offering new versions of our famous sides.”

The concept joins other local restaurants Seoul Taco and The Greek Kitchen in the food hall, which opened in 2021 and offers each restaurant partner a small service counter and common seating and dining area.

“We welcome Oh Hey! Barbecue to our store and to the Kirkwood community – a city that we have served for nearly 70 years,” said Eric Pritchett, Schnucks Kirkwood store manager. “Our communities depend on local businesses, and they, in turn, depend on Schnucks, and that’s why we continue to partner with local restaurants, farmers and vendors to support the best the Midwest has to offer and provide these products to our customers.”

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates more than 110 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. Schnucks is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.