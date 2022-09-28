Advertisement

News Briefs

09/28/2022

Foxtrot Rebuilds App

Foxtrot app

Foxtrot, the all-day café, corner store and delivery market, is enhancing its e-commerce capabilities. The Chicago-based chain announced this week that it is updating its app and launching a new loyalty program. Aptly called Membership, the program includes early access to new products, monthly drinks at Foxtrot’s cafes, free popcorn after 4 p.m. and savings on items like wine and coffee, among other amenities. Users can also shop from a new collection of Foxtrot merchandise, made exclusively for members.

[Read more: "Right Time, Right Place for Foxtrot"]

“Members always get the first taste on what we’re working on, and the perfect bite,” the company noted in a message to shoppers.

The program is an update of Foxtrot’s previous Perks system. Perks members will automatically get Member+ status for the first month and enjoy benefits like free delivery and $1 coffee.

Foxtrot continues to build seamless operations between its app and physical stores that are cropping up in metro areas around the country, including Chicago, Washington D.C. and Dallas. Earlier this year, the upscale hybrid grocery announced that it plans to open 50 new stores between now and 2024.

Advertisement
09/28/2022

Quotient Aims to Make Every Shoppable Moment Attributable

Quotient logo

Tech company Quotient is widening its capabilities, adding promotions to its omnichannel measurement offerings. By combining promotional and media results, marketers can get a bigger-picture look at the impact of their efforts with media such as digital out-of-home, sponsored search and on- and offsite display.

The closed-loop measurement solution is designed to help companies connect with consumers who are now browsing and buying across multiple touchpoints in their shopping journey. Users can also get a more streamlined view of attributable dollars, without having to double count shoppers’ spend across marketing channels, the company reported.

[Read more: "Report Sheds New Light on Omnichannel Shoppers"]

“As retail media networks continue to transform the advertising landscape and boost retailers’ bottom lines, the wider industry is grappling with the differing measurement solutions found across mediums,” explained Matt Krepsik, CEO of the Salt Lake City, Utah-based Quotient. “With this in mind, we’re thrilled to be launching a solution that enables our clients to maximize their return on investment. Consumer shopping behaviors are constantly changing, and the latest addition to our omnichannel measurement capabilities aims to help brands better understand promotions and media together.”

Global CPG company Danone is one Quotient user. “It would be beneficial to be able to merge our media and couponing on the same reporting portal to make it easier to compare apples to apples and see the best optimizations,” noted Mary Kate Kaufman, Danone’s associate manager of consumer promotions.

This is the latest advance from Quotient. Earlier this year, the company launched in-flight reporting across media channels. That solution is available on-demand to clients via self-service.

09/28/2022

Cardenas Markets, Amazon Team on 2-Hour Same-Day Grocery Delivery

Cardenas Markets Enters L.A. Metro Area

Cardenas Markets has introduced two-hour same-day grocery delivery via Amazon, serving customers in the California communities of Indio, Pomona, Murrieta and Pittsburgh, as well as in Las Vegas. To celebrate the new offering, Cardenas and Amazon are offering a 15% off $50 promotion for new customers.

“This new offering with Amazon demonstrates Cardenas Markets robust e-commerce efforts, and in the coming months this offering will be available in more locations throughout our geographical footprint,” said Adam Salgado, chief marketing officer at Cardenas. “We are consistently looking for ways to make the Cardenas Markets shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for our customers.”

Cardenas delivery is available through the Amazon.com shopping app or at www.amazon.com/cardenas for a flat delivery fee for Prime members.

One of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country with stores in California, Nevada, and Arizona, Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates 50-plus stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Markets banner, five stores under the Rio Ranch Markets banner and one store under Cardenas Ranch Markets banner. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100,  Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Advertisement
09/28/2022

The Fresh Market Hiring 1.6K Associates

The Fresh Market Opens 2nd Store With Unique Restaurant Concept

Specialty retailer The Fresh Market, Inc. will host several national hiring events throughout October. Walk-in interview days will occur every Wednesday (Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26) and Saturday (Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29), with the goal of adding 1,600 team members and creating jobs in the 22 states where the grocer is located — approximately 10-15 jobs per store.

All departments are hiring, including deli, meat-seafood, bakery, and center store areas, produce-floral, front-end, and more.

[Read more: “The Fresh Market Strengthens Leadership Through Key Promotions”]

According to the retailer, most entry-level team member positions do not require earlier experience and all associates can take advantage of a 30% discount every day, along with other benefits like flexible schedules;401K with company match; career growth opportunities; and a diverse and inclusive work environment. Full-time team members receive paid time off and are eligible for medical, dental, vision and life insurance for themselves, spouses and family members.

Interested applicants can apply at one of the company’s 160 stores during the events or can learn more, search open jobs or apply online anytime at jobs.thefreshmarket.com.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

09/28/2022

Ahold Delhaize to Propose Reappoint of CEO Frans Muller

Ahold Delhaize’s supervisory board has revealed its intention to propose the reappointment of Frans Muller as the company’s president and CEO and member of the management board. The proposal will be made at the retail conglomerate’s annual general meeting of shareholders on April 12, 2023.

“We are delighted that Frans will continue as president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, subject to shareholder approval,” said Peter Agnefjäll, chair of the company’s supervisory board. “Since he started in this role in July 2018, the company has continued to build on its strengths. Under Frans’ leadership the Leading Together strategy was introduced, which increased its ability to better serve its customers.”

Added Agnefjäll: “Frans and the executive team he built have demonstrated the long-term validity of their strategic choices, delivering solid financial results. From this basis, the company is able to contribute positively to communities and address the challenges facing our society, like keeping healthy and sustainable food affordable.”

“I am grateful for the nomination and would be honored to continue to lead Ahold Delhaize, together with the executive committee colleagues, our great local brands and caring associates, making sure we support our communities and deliver on our purpose of helping our customers eat well, save time and live better,” said Muller.

Before becoming president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize in July 2018, Muller was a member of the management board and deputy CEO and chief integration officer since 2016. Prior to Ahold Delhaize, he was president and CEO of Delhaize Group. The two companies merged in July 2016.

In August, Ahold Delhaize reported what Muller called a “strong second quarter” of fiscal 2022, with group net sales of €21.4 billion (USD $22 billion), a 6.4% increase at constant exchange rates (up 15.0% at actual exchange rates), and group net consumer online sales growth of 4.8% at constant exchange rates.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states under the Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop brands and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States

09/27/2022

Amazon Tech Powers Checkout-Free Store at DFW Airport

Amazon Grab & Fly DFW Airport Teaser

Grab & Fly, a checkout-free shopping experience powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, recently made its debut at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The new store lets air travelers grab what they need – cold drinks, snacks, travel accessories, electronics, souvenirs and more – and leave the store without having to wait in checkout lines. 

To enter Grab & Fly, travelers insert their credit card at the entry gate. Once inside, anything they take off the shelf is automatically added to their virtual cart, and anything they put back comes out of their virtual cart. After shoppers leave the store, their credit card will be charged for the items they took. Store associates are on hand to help customers, answer questions and restock shelves.

“We are very excited to bring this checkout-free store to DFW, one of the busiest airports in the world, so travelers can get what they need and skip the checkout line,” said Gilbert Aranza, president of Dallas-based Star Concessions Ltd., which partnered with Amazon on Grab & Fly. “We selected Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology because of the fast and frictionless experience it enables, and we look forward to hearing how busy travelers like the experience.” 

“Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the United States, so we’re thrilled to collaborate with Star Concessions to enable a fast and frictionless shopping experience for their guests in Terminal D,” said Dilip Kumar, VP, AWS Applications.

Grab & Fly is open from 6 a.m. to last flight out (typically 10 p.m. CDT) at DFW Airport’s Terminal D South.

Just Walk Out technology has also been deployed at Amazon brick-and-mortar supermarkets and select Whole Foods Market locations, as well as at several sports venues and Nashville International Airport. 

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100,  Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.