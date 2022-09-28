As its company name suggests, HelloFresh banks on positive greetings and first impressions. In an effort to continually improve its customers’ experience, the meal kit company is taking steps to improve its outward-facing service.
HelloFresh revealed this week it is teaming up with enterprise experience platform Medallia, Inc. to transform its contact center. The partnership will allow the company to optimize speech analytics, frontline engagement and quality monitoring as ways to ensure positive interactions with consumers.
Data and automation are at the heart of the new partnership. Medallia will work with HelloFresh to leverage unstructured and structured data and use AI-driven speech analytics to automate quality monitoring across all frontline agents. By identifying high-impact calls for manual review and understanding the reasons behind such calls, HelloFresh can better empower its agents to solve issues faster and better.
“We selected Medallia for their best-in-class technology, but also because we knew they were a knowledgeable and collaborative partner," explained Maureen Kamaishah, director of customer experience for HelloFresh US. "We are excited to start uncovering insights and believe the ability to proactively monitor calls is going to be a game changer for our organization.”
Added Medallia CEO Leslie Stretch: “An iconic global brand, HelloFresh puts their customers first in all aspects. By incorporating Medallia’s best-in-class contact center suite, they can deliver not only the best customer experience, but also a higher quality agent experience.”
HelloFresh operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy and Japan. With U.S. offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder, Colo., the company is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.