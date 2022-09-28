Tech company Quotient is widening its capabilities, adding promotions to its omnichannel measurement offerings. By combining promotional and media results, marketers can get a bigger-picture look at the impact of their efforts with media such as digital out-of-home, sponsored search and on- and offsite display.

The closed-loop measurement solution is designed to help companies connect with consumers who are now browsing and buying across multiple touchpoints in their shopping journey. Users can also get a more streamlined view of attributable dollars, without having to double count shoppers’ spend across marketing channels, the company reported.

[Read more: "Report Sheds New Light on Omnichannel Shoppers"]

“As retail media networks continue to transform the advertising landscape and boost retailers’ bottom lines, the wider industry is grappling with the differing measurement solutions found across mediums,” explained Matt Krepsik, CEO of the Salt Lake City, Utah-based Quotient. “With this in mind, we’re thrilled to be launching a solution that enables our clients to maximize their return on investment. Consumer shopping behaviors are constantly changing, and the latest addition to our omnichannel measurement capabilities aims to help brands better understand promotions and media together.”

Global CPG company Danone is one Quotient user. “It would be beneficial to be able to merge our media and couponing on the same reporting portal to make it easier to compare apples to apples and see the best optimizations,” noted Mary Kate Kaufman, Danone’s associate manager of consumer promotions.

This is the latest advance from Quotient. Earlier this year, the company launched in-flight reporting across media channels. That solution is available on-demand to clients via self-service.