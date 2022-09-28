Ahold Delhaize’s supervisory board has revealed its intention to propose the reappointment of Frans Muller as the company’s president and CEO and member of the management board. The proposal will be made at the retail conglomerate’s annual general meeting of shareholders on April 12, 2023.

“We are delighted that Frans will continue as president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, subject to shareholder approval,” said Peter Agnefjäll, chair of the company’s supervisory board. “Since he started in this role in July 2018, the company has continued to build on its strengths. Under Frans’ leadership the Leading Together strategy was introduced, which increased its ability to better serve its customers.”

Added Agnefjäll: “Frans and the executive team he built have demonstrated the long-term validity of their strategic choices, delivering solid financial results. From this basis, the company is able to contribute positively to communities and address the challenges facing our society, like keeping healthy and sustainable food affordable.”

“I am grateful for the nomination and would be honored to continue to lead Ahold Delhaize, together with the executive committee colleagues, our great local brands and caring associates, making sure we support our communities and deliver on our purpose of helping our customers eat well, save time and live better,” said Muller.

Before becoming president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize in July 2018, Muller was a member of the management board and deputy CEO and chief integration officer since 2016. Prior to Ahold Delhaize, he was president and CEO of Delhaize Group. The two companies merged in July 2016.

In August, Ahold Delhaize reported what Muller called a “strong second quarter” of fiscal 2022, with group net sales of €21.4 billion (USD $22 billion), a 6.4% increase at constant exchange rates (up 15.0% at actual exchange rates), and group net consumer online sales growth of 4.8% at constant exchange rates.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states under the Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop brands and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.