H-E-B has unveiled the renovations that it made to its almost 50-year-old store in La Grange, Texas. Renovations began in May 2021 and include a larger footprint and upgraded departments.

With the renovations, the store added an additional 12,000 square feet of space, bringing the store’s total to 47,000 square feet. In addition to some of the store’s existing services, such as H-E-B Curbside pickup and H-E-B Pharmacy drive-thru, the store now has upgraded and new departments such as:

• A full-service seafood counter

• A Healthy Living department with bulk food items, sports nutrition products and supplements

• A bakery and tortilleria that offers a wide selection of artisan breads, fresh tortillas made in-house, and large varieties of desserts, pastries and cakes

• Sushiya, featuring handmade sushi selections made in-store daily

• Texas Front Porch, offering products for grilling, gardening and outdoor entertaining

• An expanded beer and wine section

• A floral department with bouquets, individual flowers and plants

• H-E-B Meal Simple, with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals prepared in store

• A beauty department with a wide selection of cosmetics and other beauty items.

The store remained open throughout the renovation process.

To commemorate the renovated La Grange store, H-E-B gave a total of $7,500, with donations of $1,500 each to the AMEN Food Pantry, Second Chance Emporium, La Grange Independent School District, Fayette County Community Theater and La Grange Animal Shelter.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.