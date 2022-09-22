Walmart is looking to encourage collective action to support communities nationwide through its new Spark Good initiative.

According to Walmart Foundation’s Julie Gehrki, the program brings a robust suite of giving resources to one convenient location on Walmart.com, providing easy access to programs and tools for nonprofits while empowering customers and associates to rally support for the causes that matter most to them. Two specific programs are making giving easier for customers while also making receiving easier for public charities. They include:

• Spark Good Round Up: Customers can round up their purchase total and donate their change to the charity of their choice at checkout on Walmart.com and Walmart app year-round. Whereas most round up programs enable customers to give to a pre-determined nonprofit partner, Spark Good Round Up allows customers to choose the organization they want to support.

• Spark Good Registry: Just like a baby or wedding registry, nonprofits can create and manage registries for products they want and need making it easier for customers to ensure their giving supports areas that will make the greatest impact. Nonprofits can now send charitable receipts and thank their donors all through Spark Good.

An impact dashboard will be available for customers to see how Walmart and others in their community are supporting charities. The retailer is offering a $50 gift card to the first 2,500 local public charities that become verified on the Spark Good platform or enroll in Spark Good Round Up.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.