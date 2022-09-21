Specialty grocer The Fresh Market, Inc. has promoted two key team members at its corporate office. Effective immediately, the following individuals are serving in their new roles:

• Wade Yenny (at left) has been promoted to VP, center store, having previously served as director of grocery merchandising. In this new role, Yenny will oversee grocery, dairy and frozen foods as well as take on space planning and bulk, candy and coffee.

• Peter Mayes (at right) has been promoted to group VP, merchandising. Mayes served as meat and seafood director. In his new role, he will continue to oversee meat and seafood, as well as taking on new functions and direct reports from supply chain, visual merchandising, and the company’s pricing team.

“These promotions are a recognition of the hard work and significant contributions team members have made to The Fresh Market,” said Dan Portnoy, chief merchandising officer at The Fresh Market. “We look forward to their continued contributions in the years to come.”

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 160 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.