Food tech firm GrubMarket, which provides solutions for supply chain e-commerce, has officially acquired produce company JC Produce. Both businesses are based in California.

JC Produce, which sources fruits and vegetables from around the world, provides more than 30 product SKUs to retail, wholesale and foodservice operations throughout the U.S. The company operates a warehouse facility spanning nearly 40,000 square feet.

Following the acquisition, JC Produce will use GrubMarket’s software-as-a-service platform that aims to provide more seamless financial management, sales and online ordering features, inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics. The company will also utilize GrubMarket's mobile e-commerce solution.

“We are excited to join the GrubMarket team, because our teams share the same underlying values, and we are similarly passionate about providing exceptional service to our customers,” said Jacky Chan, owner of JC Produce. “We are also eager to tap into a best-in-class grower network, and to leverage GrubMarket's unique and superior e-commerce and technology-enabled software platform, to bring more high-quality fresh produce to more customers across the country.”

Mike Xu, GrubMarket’s CEO, lauded the addition. “This acquisition enables GrubMarket to further strengthen our presence on the West Coast as well as our sourcing power worldwide. We are thrilled to welcome the JC Produce team to the GrubMarket family,” Xu declared.

Based in San Francisco, GrubMarket operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and Canada’s British Columbia, with plans to expand to the rest of the U.S., Canada, and other parts of the world.