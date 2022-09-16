At a time when consumers are weighing purchases carefully and increasingly using digital tools, two tech companies are teaming up to enhance the online shopping experience. Marketing and insights platform AdAdapted and tech platform Flipp have entered into a new partnership to assist shoppers in finding and adding products to their lists while simultaneously helping CPGs bolster their reach.

Through this collaboration, AdAdapted's add-to-list technology will be utilized on Flipp’s shopping app platform. CPGs can advertise their branded products on the app, spurring shoppers to add items to their lists in a single click.

“In this inflationary environment, shoppers are increasingly using digital pre-shopping tools to decide what to buy — digital circular readership in the U.S. is at a four-year high,” explained Sam Rosenbaum, director, brand platform for Flipp. “By partnering with AdAdapted, we’re helping brands shape purchase decisions in this incredibly high-intent context while providing a non-disruptive, relevant experience for our users.”

Molly McFarland, AdAdapted’s co-founder and CRO, said the partnership is another solution for consumers in a continually-shifting marketplace. “Flipp is used by millions of shoppers every week to make better purchase decisions for their grocery lists, while saving time and money. We’re looking forward to bringing AdAdapted’s technology to the platform, helping CPG brands engage and influence shoppers where it matters most,” McFarland remarked.

This is the latest partnership between AdAdapted and industry providers and platforms. The company is also linked with apps including Tasty, Our Groceries, Buy Me A Pie, BigOven, Listonic and Prepear, among others. In August, AdAdapted introduced new shoppable video ads that help brands create e-commerce campaigns on the shopping list mobile ad platform.