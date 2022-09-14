Tops Friendly Markets is kicking off its annual campaign benefiting the March of Dimes. From now through Oct. 1, shoppers at participating locations can buy a March of Dimes icon for $1 or round up their purchase at the register to support the nonprofit organization’s mission of helping mothers and their babies.

This is the 10th year that Tops has partnered with the March of Dimes. Through its promotions over the years, the grocer has donated more than $135,000 to the cause.

“Tops Markets strongly believes in giving back to the community and improving the quality of life of children. With the help and compassion of our associates and customers, we know we can make a difference supporting the March of Dimes Campaign,” said John Persons, president of Tops Friendly Markets.

The following Tops stores are participating in the campaign:

• 100 Main Street, Corinth, N.Y.

• 4976 Lakeshore Dr., Bolton Landing, N.Y.

• 7544 Court St., Elizabethtown, N.Y.

• 6308 State Rd. Rt. 9, Chestertown, N.Y.

• 273 Main St., North Creek, N.Y.

• 14228 NYS Rt. 9N, Ausable Forks, N.Y.

• 1103 Main St., Schroon Lake, N.Y.

• 11573 State Rt. 32, Greenville, N.Y.

• 201 N. Main St., Northville, N.Y.

• 127 Main St., Stamford, N.Y.

• 21501 NY State Rt. 22, Hoosick Falls, N.Y.

• 44 Hope Plaza, Rt. 9W, West Coxsackie, N.Y.

• 6350 Main St., Rt. 23A, Tannersville, N.Y.

• 16 W Main St., Hancock, N.Y.

• 63 Plaza Dr.. Unit 3, Northfield, Vt.

• 82 Vermont Route, 15W, Hardwick, Vt.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.