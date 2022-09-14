Sprouts Farmers Market is lending support to women’s athletics by sponsoring games and activities at colleges across its footprint. The grocer announced this week that it is teaming up with Arizona State University, the University of California-Los Angeles, the University of Southern California and the University of Texas.

Sprouts will sponsor season-long activities and entitlement games at these institutions. In addition, the retailer will sponsor one female student-athlete from each university.

“Through these partnerships, and after celebrating the anniversary of Title IX, we pledge to continue to empower and educate women’s health and performance, bringing fresh and nutritional food options to them on and off the playing field,” said Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair. “We’re also proud to align our brand with talented, hard-working female student-athletes at these four outstanding universities.”

Earlier this year, Sprouts shared other details of its long-term investment in women’s athletics. Commitments include partnerships with the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences and the support of 50 individual Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreements with female athletes from several schools in those conferences. The grocer also partners with Angel City FC, a professional women’s soccer team based in Los Angeles.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.