Rite Aid Corp. has promoted VP of Financial Accounting Steve Bixler to be the company’s new chief accounting officer. Bixler will step into the role on Jan. 13, 2023, following the retirement of Brian Hoover, who has held the role for the past three years during his 27 years with Rite Aid.

Bixler will report to CFO Matt Schroeder.

[Read more: "Rite Aid’s New HQ Embraces 'New Normal' Work Life"]

“We look forward to a seamless transition and the leadership Steve will bring as we continue our journey toward a modern full-service pharmacy company,” said Schroeder. “We are grateful for Brian’s many years of service and dedication to our company, and wish him a well-deserved retirement.”

Bixler has held accounting roles at Rite Aid for the past 21 years and was promoted to his current role as VP in 2020. He joined Rite Aid as an inventory specialist immediately after earning his bachelor’s degree from Juniata College, in Huntingdon, Pa., in 2001.

Rite Aid employs 6,400-plus pharmacists and operates more than 2,350 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. The Philadelphia-based company is No. 21 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.