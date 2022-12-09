Delivery management platform provider Bringg and Uber Direct, the on-demand white-label delivery service from San Francisco-based Uber, have formed a partnership in France giving retailers access to the extensive courier network for last-mile delivery. The collaboration will enable Uber Direct France to expand its ability to connect with more local businesses, leading to faster setup and delivery across the country. Uber will also be better equipped to support its current customers as they scale deliveries to unprecedented levels, ensuring that customers have the critical capabilities of real-time visibility, cost efficiency and flexibility in delivery options.

“Bringg and Uber Direct France working together will be a force to reckon with in the delivery and fulfillment industry,” noted Bastien Pahus, general manager, Uber Eats France, Switzerland and Belgium. “Leveraging Bringg’s market-leading innovation and customer-first outlook will strengthen and grow our market presence in the French market and emphasize the importance of last-mile delivery. Omnichannel merchants who are willing to offer a best-in-class local delivery option to their clients will be able to benefit from this partnership and existing technology integration to access our large courier network with limited development efforts.”

“We are excited about partnering once again with industry giant Uber,” said Guy Bloch, CEO of Chicago-based Bringg, which serves more than 800 customers globally. “Online businesses are waking up to the fact that maximizing efficiencies and lowering delivery costs are critical factors in the customer journey. Retailers must concentrate on delivering the best experience possible, even when the market is unpredictable and competition is fierce. Bringg and Uber Direct France can provide new delivery options to the French market to address these challenges today and in the future.”

Bringg’s open SaaS platform and network of 250-plus delivery providers permits businesses to offer customers any delivery option, whether using internal drivers or external delivery providers, including 3PL, carriers, crowdsourced fleets or independent gig drivers.

Bringg and Uber Direct France will present at the upcoming Paris Retail Week, taking place Sept. 20-22 at the Paris Expo, Porte De Versailles.