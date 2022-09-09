The Raley’s Cos. is now working with DoorDash to offer grocery delivery from more than 117 Raley’s stores across Northern California and Nevada, and over 91 Bashas’ stores throughout Arizona. The on-demand service can also be used at Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Food City and AJ’s Fine Foods banners.

Participating stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers $0 delivery fees from restaurants, grocery and convenience stores nationwide.

DoorDash also recently rolled out delivery service for Southeastern Grocers banners via its white label fulfillment platform DoorDash Drive. The partnership allows customers to order groceries online at the same price as in-store items for delivery within two hours.

With more than 21,000 employees, privately owned and family-run The Raley's Cos. operates 230-plus locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ Diné Market. In addition, the company bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and FieldTRUE. The company is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.