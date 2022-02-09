The Kroger Co. Foundation has been recognized as a 2022 Hunger Leadership Award winner by the Washington, D.C.-based Congressional Hunger Center because of the grocer's commitment to fighting hunger across the country.

The foundation, which was established in 1987, has invested in the next generation of diverse and inclusive leaders for the past five years by supporting Congressional Hunger Center Bill Emerson National Hunger Fellows. Eight fellows who worked to improve food security in the United States through advocacy, public policy and direct engagement with hunger organizations have been sponsored to date.

"We appreciate this honor from the Congressional Hunger Center, which recognizes our corporate affairs leaders' effective stewardship of foundation funds to create communities free of hunger and waste," said Keith Dailey, Kroger's group VP of corporate affairs and president of The Kroger Co. Foundation. "The foundation is committed to advancing Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste vision, driving both social impact and environmental sustainability through impact giving."

For its part, Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan has directed more than 2.3 billion meals to feed people in communities across America, and is working toward a goal to donate at least 3 billion meals by 2025.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.