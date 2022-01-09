Science-based cleaning company Kaivac has promoted Mike Perazzo to EVP of sales. Perazzo is a 14-year company veteran who started as a sales director and was VP of business development for the past seven years.

The new role elevates him to the leadership team at Hamilton, Ohio-based Kaivac, which offers cleaning systems for areas throughout grocery store environments. In his new position, Perazzo will set the company’s sales strategy, support customer acquisition, open new markets and expand the existing customer base.

“Next year is our 25th anniversary year,” said Bob Robinson Jr., Kaivac’s chief growth officer. “We need the best people in the right roles to capitalize on our current positive momentum. Mike is the perfect person to lead our sales team into the future.”

Perazzo said that he hopes to build on the relationships he’s forged in the retail industry, as well as in the health care, education and building service contractor markets. “I love to lead, coach and mentor,” he noted. “In this phase of my career, it’s important to me to help other people realize their professional ambitions. As much as our team has done, there’s so much more we can do. We’re only just getting started.”

Perazzo will share insights on how to create a clean, safe store environment during an upcoming Progressive Grocer webinar on Sept. 20.