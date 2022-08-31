Following the exit of its longtime top sales officer, The Hershey Co. has elevated Marlene Creighton to fill that role. She succeeds 26-year Hershey veteran Phil Stanley, who is moving on to pursue his next opportunity after a successful career with the Hersey, Pa.-based organization.

Creighton has been a VP at Hershey since 2018. Her two decades of CPG experience also includes key roles at Unilever and Procter & Gamble, where she worked closely with retail partners.

“In her four years at Hershey, Marlene has led incremental growth with our retail partners and is spearheading our commercial strategy as part of our company’s Snacking Powerhouse vision. Her energy and passion for building diverse and inclusive teams, developing people and driving new capabilities are a perfect match for our growth ambition and employee experience,” said Michele Buck, Hershey’s president and CEO. “I want to thank Phil for the legacy he has built here at Hershey to set us up for success in the future. From his earliest days on the retail floor to building our category management capabilities and partnering with our longstanding retail partners, his energy and influence have been felt across the company.”

Added Creighton: “As Hershey’s chief global sales officer, alongside our extremely talented sales organization, I am committed to continuing to strengthen our relationships across the business and with our retail partners. I want to thank Phil for all he has done to shape our sales team and lead our category. Building from a position of strength, we have so much potential in front of us, and I can’t wait to get started.”