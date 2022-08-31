Teross Young, VP, government and regulatory affairs for Ahold Delhaize USA, has received the Georgia Food Industry Association’s (GFIA) 2022 Legacy Award, which was presented at the organization’s 2022 convention in Orlando, Fla. The annual award honors an individual who has made a measurable difference in their community and to the food industry.

Representing the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA and the grocery retail industry at the federal, state and local levels, Young volunteers on several national and state business boards. He is currently treasurer for the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association Board, serves on the board of the Public Affairs Council and sits on the FMI government relations committee. He’s also on the board of directors of GFIA, an organization that he’s worked with for more than 20 years.

“GFIA is a great organization that understands how to build relationships,” noted Young. “It’s turned into an extended family. Together, we’ve worked on many important industry issues, such as advancing the Sunday Sales legislation and improving the federal nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for Georgia families in need.”

In addition to his professional and board service, Young volunteers with his church, fraternity and in his local community. He’s also mayor of Troutman, N.C., since 2013 – the town’s first-ever Black mayor.

“Teross is the consummate professional and is respected across the country,” said Kathy Kuzava, president of Smyrna, Ga.-based GFIA.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-basedAhold Delhaizeoperates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list ofthe top food and consumables retailers in the United States