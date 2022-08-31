Following a recent back-to-school register campaign, Southeastern Grocers (SEG) is donating $340,000 to schools across its retail footprint. More than 400 educational institutions will benefit from the funds, which will be dispersed to efforts supporting students, teachers and staff.

The three-week donation program was held at SEG banners in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Shoppers gave to the cause by rounding up their bills to the nearest dollar at checkout and buying reusable community bags in stores.

“We are profoundly grateful to our generous customers and associates who supported this vital cause through our community donation program, which furthers our commitment to enrich local schools and empower the leaders of tomorrow. Our schools serve as the foundations of our communities, and we believe it’s our responsibility to inspire students to become their best selves and uplift dedicated teachers as they guide them through another school year,” said Raymond Rhee, SEG’s chief people officer.

As part of its overall charitable efforts, SEG is committed to improving educational opportunities in its service area. In addition to the school year kickoff campaign, the grocer recently awarded $70,000 in college scholarships to 28 associates to help further their education and careers.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America.