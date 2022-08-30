Meijer’s Capital City Market in downtown Lansing, Mich., is now home to the second location of local restaurant Goodfellas Bagel Deli. The bagel shop originally opened in 2019 near the market and specializes in unique and traditional bagel sandwiches made with fresh ingredients.

The retailer’s neighborhood market is a 37,000-square-foot location that focuses on bringing fresh food and value to customers in a market-like setting. Customers at Capital City Market can order at the deli and eat at the market’s café, and also purchase hot or cold grab-and-go sandwiches or bulk orders to go. The new Goodfellas outpost will also feature exclusive menu and convenience offerings.

“Identifying and cultivating local partnerships is part of the fabric that makes our small format stores so unique,” said Robert Lajcaj, Capital City Market store manager. “I’ve ordered sandwiches from Goodfellas numerous times over the years, and I’ve been continuously impressed with not only the quality of food but the attention given to their customers. I’m excited to see them grow within our store.”

“I really enjoy the team at Capital City Market and I’m looking forward to the new doors this partnership has already started to open for my business,” said Adrian Joseph, owner of Goodfellas. “We’ve done a good job of creating a really solid fan base, and now we’ll be able to do so much more.”

Privately owned Meijer operates more than 260 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food retailers in North America.