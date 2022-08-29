As shoppers’ fall schedules get busier and the holiday season looms, Food Lion is widening its curbside pick-up service to include 15 more locations in Tennessee, Georgia and North and South Carolina.

Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., shoppers in those markets can order groceries online via the Food Lion to Go app and retrieve their items on the same day from the comfort of their own vehicle. Customers over the age of 21 can also purchase their beer and wine for pick-up, in areas where that kind of purchase is accepted.

The expansion of the Food Lion to Go program reflects the company’s efforts to meet shoppers’ needs, wherever they are. “We continue to offer Food Lion To Go at additional stores to help our customers spend more time on what matters most to them,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce. “We want to give neighbors the option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”

To mark the new service, Food Lion is offering free pickup for first-time users. Shoppers can also link their loyalty card to their online account for additional deals through digital coupons and rewards savings.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.