A food desert in Spartanburg, S.C., is getting some relief with the opening of a new Piggly Wiggly. The south side location at 550 S. Church Street welcomed shoppers this week and garnered positive attention in the community.

According to local news reports, the area has been without a grocery store since a Save A Lot closed in 2019. Residents worked with the city of Spartanburg and with the retailer to make it happen. "We started immediately in search of another grocery store. It had been a long haul, however, we are grateful to the Piggly Wiggly owners for investing in this community," Ruth Littlejohn, a city councilwoman told a Spartanburg television news station.

The new store carries a wide variety of groceries and household essentials and there are plans to add a kitchen and a pharmacy.

There are more than 530 Piggly Wiggly independently owned and operated stores serving communities in 17 states. The banner is an affiliate of Keene, N.H.-based C&S Wholesale Grocers. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 100,000-plus products, in addition to operating corporate stores. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.