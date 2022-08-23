Carnivore Meat Co, a pet food manufacturer in Green Bay, Wisc., has named Nick Ebert as VP of sales. He will lead the company’s global sales efforts for both branded and co-manufacturing segments and focus on strategy and business development.

Ebert joins Carnivore, which specializes in ultra-premium branded, freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food, from SuppliesOnTheFly. At that division of Sysco, Inc., he spearheaded a total sales transformation and developed a go-to-market strategy for rapid growth. His background also includes sales management roles at various CPGs, including PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division and Altria, Inc.

“Nick’s impressive track record in building high performing sales groups combined with his ability to craft strategies will significantly strengthen our executive team as we embark on the next chapter of our company and its brands,” remarked Lanny Viegut, Carnivore’s CEO.

Ebert said he is looking forward to working at such a fast-growing organization. “Carnivore is positioned to be the leading manufacturer of premium freeze-dried raw pet products globally. Also, who doesn’t love helping pets?” he said.

Carnivore’s pet food brands include Nature's Advantage, Vital Essentials, Ve Raw Bar and Vital Cat, which are distributed to over 7,200 retailers in the U.S. and Canada, online including via Chewy and Amazon, and in 14 other international markets. The company also supplies co-manufacturing customers and provides private label products to several retailers.