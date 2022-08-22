Walmart, Inc. is rolling out its own book club in an effort to help its customers identify their next favorite read. Chosen books will be available both in store and online, and will be labeled with a Walmart Book Club sticker on the cover or on the online product page.

The company’s team of book merchants will choose five titles annually based on reading trends, industry market data and relevancy, with one being announced each season and the fifth winning the honor of the retailer’s Pick of the Year. The inaugural summer book title for the club is “Love on the Brain” by New York Times best-selling author Ali Hazelwood, and books spanning other genres will be added this fall and winter.

“At Walmart, we are always looking for new ways to excite customers with exclusive experiences and unique opportunities,” wrote Walmart book merchants Myles Robinson and Megan Bee in a company blog post. “It’s just one of the many ways we help our customers live better. We’re excited for customers to join in on the literary adventure with us.”

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, the company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.