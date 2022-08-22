Advertisement

News Briefs

08/22/2022

RJW Logistics Acquires 10th Warehouse
RJW Logistics Group Inc., a provider of retail logistics solutions for CPG companies, has acquired its tenth warehouse in Chicagoland – the company’s largest facility to date, at 816,000 square feet. The state-of-the-art facility is the latest of RJW’s three new warehouses acquired this year alone. The company additionally plans to expand its footprint another 1 million square feet over the next year.

The new LEED-certified building increases RJW’s footprint to more than 5 million square feet in the nation’s busiest distribution hub, and the acquisition further enhances the company’s ability to serve CPG suppliers nationwide, while providing warehouse space to hold the existing oversupply of retailer inventory.

Estimated to hold 68,000 pallets and ship 68 million-plus cases annually, the Romeoville, Ill., warehouse augments RJW’s retail logistics operation. By controlling inventory from the strategically located Chicagoland region, RJW provides economies of scale for suppliers to achieve a fully optimized and efficient supply chain at a lower cost. Through this single facility, the company will serve 175 CPG customers and create around 325 new jobs in the surrounding area.

“The acquisition of our 10th warehouse further solidifies our position to deliver industry-leading logistics performance in today’s unpredictable retail climate,” said Kevin Williamson, CEO of Woodridge, Ill.-based RJW. “Through our one-inventory model in Chicagoland, suppliers reduce overhead and operational costs while producing a more consistent product flow to retailer shelves. This helps them increase in-stocks and sales to gain market share.”

RJW also promotes sustainability best practices that minimize suppliers’ environmental footprints. These include its recycling program, which handles an average 100 tons annually, and its retail consolidation program, which eliminates an average of 13 less-than-truckload shipments per consolidated load.

08/22/2022

Sun-Maid President and CEO Transitions to Exec Board Chair
Sun-Maid Growers of California announced that President and CEO Harry Overly will shift into a new role as executive chairman of the board. In the meantime, Braden Bender, the current CFO of the farmer’s cooperative, will act as interim president.

Overly, who served as president and CEO since 2017 and oversaw the company’s first brand acquisition, will work with the board to conduct an executive search and ensure a smooth succession. Under his leadership, the business exceeded many sales records and pursued an ambitious growth plan.

“Harry is a considerate and ambitious leader and we’re fortunate to have had him lead our company over the last five years,” said Steve Kister, chairman of board. “We’re thankful for the leadership, vision and outstanding performance Harry brought to Sun-Maid. I’m very pleased that Harry will continue to work with our board as executive chairman, to continue the momentum he’s established.”

Overly, for his part, expressed gratitude for the experience. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to lead the Sun-Maid organization,” he remarked. “While I’m personally excited for my next adventure within the better-for-you snacking space, which will still be involved with growers here in California’s Central Valley, the Sun-Maid family will always be important to me.”

Additionally, private label snack maker Flagstone Foods announced on Aug. 22 that Overly has been appointed as CEO. 

08/22/2022

Fareway Breaks Ground on New Store in Missouri
Midwest grocer Fareway Stores Inc. recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new store to be located at 8606 NE 85th, in Kansas City, Mo. The location will feature an approximately 8,700-square-foot Fareway Meat Market with a full-service butcher counter.

The location will also offer to-go barbecue meal options through McGonigle’s Kitchen and Catering, similar to services at the 79th and Ward Parkway in Kansas City, Mo., and the Olathe, Kan., locations. Traditional, Kansas City barbecue favorites prepared by experts, including beef brisket, burnt ends, sausage rolls, pulled pork, brisket mac and cheese, steakhouse baked beans, and other deli salads, will be smoked fresh and available daily. The Meat Market will also provide a grocery selection, including fresh-cut produce, dairy, healthy varieties and locally sourced items. Various craft beers, fine wines and top-shelf spirits will additionally be available, as well as full-service and online ordering with curbside pickup at Shop.Fareway.com.

“We are excited to expand in the Kansas City metro with the addition of new meat market location,” said Fareway President Garrett S. Piklapp. “Fareway is known for only the best in fresh, high-quality meat with our full-service butcher counters and prepared foods, and this will be the ultimate destination for Northland area residents.”

Construction will begin immediately, with anticipated store completion in early spring 2023.

The ever-growing Fareway entered its seventh state this summer with a new Meat Market in Olathe, Kan.

Family-owned Fareway now employs more than 12,000 associates at its more than 120 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The Boone, Iowa-based company is No. 77 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

08/19/2022

Weis Markets Hires Former H-E-B Exec as VP of Construction and Development
John Driscoll has joined Mid-Atlantic food retailer Weis Markets as VP of construction and store development. In his new role, Driscoll will oversee the day-to-day management and operation of the grocer’s construction, architecture, land development, non-resale procurement, energy and facilities maintenance. He reports to SVP of Real Estate and Development Rusty Graber.

Driscoll brings to his latest position 20 years of experience leading multidisciplinary teams in architecture, construction, facility design/maintenance and project management. He comes to Weis Markets from Texas grocer H-E-B, where he led teams working on new stores, remodels/expansions and equipment replacements.

Driscoll earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture and an MBA from Texas Tech University. 

In reporting its most recent second-quarter results, Weis Markets noted that, despite economic uncertainty, net sales for the company totaled $1.14 billion for the 13-week quarter ended June 25, compared with $1.05 billion for the same period in 2021, up 8.4%. Second-quarter comps increased 8.4% on an individual year-over-year basis and increased 2.6% on a two-year stacked basis, following an increase of 24.1% for the same period in 2020. The grocer attributed these gains to such inflation-fighting strategies as its Low, Low Price program, which includes brand-name and Weis Quality products and features price reductions between 13% and 33%.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 61 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it as one of the Top 10 Regional Operators to Watch in 2022. San Antonio-based H-E-B, with more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico,  is No. 16 on PG’s list.

08/19/2022

Vallarta Supermarkets, Gonzalez Family Foundation Give $253K in Scholarships
Latino-owned independent supermarket chain Vallarta Supermarkets and The Gonzalez Family Foundation have awarded a total of $253,000 in scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year.

“Investing in the future educational success of our employees and their families is important to Vallarta,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s director of marketing. “We believe education is key and are extremely proud and honored to be able to help our Vallarta family advance their academic goals.”

All eligible full-time Vallarta employees and their dependents, part-time students, and graduate students were able to apply for the scholarships.

Added Gomez: “These scholarships will help further the educational goals of our employees but also for future generations to come.”

Founded in 1985, Sylmar, Calif.-based Vallarta operates 53 locations throughout California. 

08/18/2022

What’s Going on With Food Away From Home?
Grocers with foodservice operations and those who want to track away-from-home dining trends – can heed the results of a new operator survey from the National Restaurant Association showing that macroeconomic conditions are taking a toll on that industry. According to the association's new research, nearly half – 46% – of restaurant operators say that business conditions are worse now than they were three months ago.

Higher food, labor and operating costs are contributing to a slowdown and concern in the foodservice sector, the survey showed. An overwhelming majority of 88% respondents said their total food and beverages costs are higher than in 2019 and 85% report that their business is less profitable than it was before the pandemic.

To stem some of the cost challenges, almost all (91%) of foodservice operators have increased their menu prices. More than two-thirds have changed the food and beverage items that are offered on their menu.

Labor shortages, while perhaps not as acute as last year, are still a stubborn problem. The survey found that 65% of operators don’t have enough employees to support demand and 84% said they will likely hire more workers over the next six months.

"Consumers are watching prices rise faster in grocery stores than they are in restaurants and see an increased value in spending their food dollars in restaurants. However, the moderate menu price increases aren't balancing the surging input costs and this is forcing operators to cut hours, change their menus, postpone expansions, and reduce third-party delivery," remarked Michelle Korsmo, president and CEO of the National Restaurant Association.