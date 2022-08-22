Midwest grocer Fareway Stores Inc. recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new store to be located at 8606 NE 85th, in Kansas City, Mo. The location will feature an approximately 8,700-square-foot Fareway Meat Market with a full-service butcher counter.

The location will also offer to-go barbecue meal options through McGonigle’s Kitchen and Catering, similar to services at the 79th and Ward Parkway in Kansas City, Mo., and the Olathe, Kan., locations. Traditional, Kansas City barbecue favorites prepared by experts, including beef brisket, burnt ends, sausage rolls, pulled pork, brisket mac and cheese, steakhouse baked beans, and other deli salads, will be smoked fresh and available daily. The Meat Market will also provide a grocery selection, including fresh-cut produce, dairy, healthy varieties and locally sourced items. Various craft beers, fine wines and top-shelf spirits will additionally be available, as well as full-service and online ordering with curbside pickup at Shop.Fareway.com.

“We are excited to expand in the Kansas City metro with the addition of new meat market location,” said Fareway President Garrett S. Piklapp. “Fareway is known for only the best in fresh, high-quality meat with our full-service butcher counters and prepared foods, and this will be the ultimate destination for Northland area residents.”

Construction will begin immediately, with anticipated store completion in early spring 2023.

The ever-growing Fareway entered its seventh state this summer with a new Meat Market in Olathe, Kan.

Family-owned Fareway now employs more than 12,000 associates at its more than 120 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The Boone, Iowa-based company is No. 77 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.