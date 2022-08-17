On the occasion of National Nonprofit Day (Aug. 17), the Cardenas Markets Foundation has introduced the Cardenas CARES (Committed, Active, Reliable, Empowering, Supportive) Community Giving Program.

Upon checkout, every one of the grocer’s stores will provide customers the opportunity to donate $1, $3 or $5 to the foundation. Funds raised through Cardenas CARES will benefit nonprofit organizations in the grocer’s local communities.

Additionally, by going online or requesting a Cardenas CARES Community brochure from their local store director, nonprofits seeking support from the Cardenas Markets Foundation will find the giving guidelines and criteria.

“Our customers are like family, and they can always count on us to be there for them,” said Adam Salgado, Cardenas Markets Foundation president and chief marketing officer for Cardenas Markets. “Not only are we committed to providing fresh offerings and an authentic shopping experience, we are also dedicated to providing unwavering community support.”

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas Markets operates 51 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Markets banner, six stores under the Rio Ranch Markets banner and one store under Cardenas Ranch Markets banner. It’s one of the largest ethnic grocery chains in the country with stores in California, Nevada, and Arizona. The Cardenas Markets Foundation is a stand-alone, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.