Convenience and gas retailer QuikTrip has opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that offers customers a checkout-free experience thanks to Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. The site, located in the BOK Tower at One Williams Center in downtown Tulsa, is the company’s second-ever non-gasoline store.

The Tulsa location is also the first QuikTrip site to utilize Just Walk Out technology, and includes a Nitro Coffee Station, a complete menu of grab-and-go items and customer favorites including mac and cheese, breakfast tacos, hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches and more.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Tulsa with our second non-gas location nationwide and we look forward to introducing this new innovative store experience to the downtown Tulsa community,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager. “Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is designed to eliminate checkout lines, enabling guests to enjoy a frictionless shopping experience and get what they need quickly.”

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, the company has grown to more than 900 stores in 15 states. QuikTrip is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100.