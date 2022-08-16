Lidl US will hold the grand opening of its newest store on New York’s Long Island, in Commack, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, during which local leaders will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. The store, at 210 East Jericho Turnpike, will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The deep-discount grocer invested more than $7 million in the site.

The store will provide more than 50 jobs, with starting pay for all associates at $17.50 per hour, which includes comprehensive benefits. Lidl offers health care for all full-and-part-time positions, regardless of hours worked per week.

At the grand-opening celebrations, customers will be able to take advantage of limited-time special offers at the new store. The first 100 customers in line before the ribbon cutting will receive a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can also enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card, sample Lidl’s product assortment and receive special giveaways.

The grocer is partnering with Long Island Cares to provide food to people in need in the community. Throughout the entire grand-opening weekend, Wednesday through Sunday, Lidl will donate $1 to the food bank for every new myLidl member who enrolls with Lidl Commack as their home store.

The grocer’s last Long Island store opening in June in the town of West Hempstead. Other recent openings for the grocer include its first Baltimore location, while its inaugural Brooklyn, N.Y. store is slated to debut in 2024 in the Park Slope neighborhood.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates around 11,550 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. With U.S. headquarters in Arlington, Va., the grocer operates about 170 stores in nine East Coast states. Lidl US is No. 89 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.