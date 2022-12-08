Midwestern grocer Hy-Vee will hold a product and services showcase next month in an effort to help advance local minority- and women-owned companies. The Hy-Vee OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit, set to take place Sept. 27 in Kansas City, Mo., will offer resources, learning opportunities and networking for small-business owners.

Local minority- and women-owned businesses are invited to apply for the opportunity to showcase their products or services during a pitch competition at the summit. Selected applicants will present to a panel of judges for the chance to win up to $30,000.

Submissions for local products or services are being accepted on Hy-Vee’s website through Sept. 1 in the following categories: food and beverage, product innovation and technology, and health, wellness and beauty.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and has a team of more than 93,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.